Explainer: Why Andrew Was Stripped Of 'Prince' Title And Evicted From Royal Home

Prince Andrew is set to lose his “prince” title and vacate his Windsor residence, Royal Lodge. This comes following weeks of mounting scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that King Charles’ brother will now be known simply as ‘Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’. Earlier this month, Andrew relinquished his remaining royal titles, including Duke of York, BBC reported.

In a posthumous memoir released earlier this month, Virginia Giuffre reiterated her claims that she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was a teenager. Following the latest developments, Giuffre’s family praised her, saying she “brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.” Giuffre tragically took her own life earlier this year. Andrew has denied the allegations.

In its statement, the Palace said the King "has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."