Explained: What Happens After The US Government Shuts Down?
The US government shutdown seems inevitable after the Senate failed to pass funding, leaving federal agencies and employees facing uncertainty.
The United States is heading toward a government shutdown after a vote in the Senate to extend federal funding past the Sept. 30 deadline fell short. The 55-to-45 vote failed to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the legislation, making it all but certain that US agencies will have to suspend non-essential operations from Oct. 1, reported Reuters. US President Donald Trump also threatened to intensify his federal workforce purge.
What Exactly Is At Stake In A Government Shutdown?
During a shutdown, essential functions that protect life and property usually continue, while other services are suspended. Previous shutdowns have delayed immigration hearings, federal lending for homebuyers and support for small businesses, according to CNN.
Who Keeps Working And Who Doesn’t?
During a shutdown, essential employees continue to work, often without immediate pay, while non-essential staff are placed on temporary unpaid leave, reported the BBC.
The essential roles include active-duty military personnel, federal law enforcement officers, hospital employees funded by the federal government, air traffic controllers and transportation security administration staff. Each agency decides which positions are essential, while Congress determines the status of its own staff, reported CBS News.
How Does A Shutdown Affect The Military?
According to NBC News, military operations and veteran benefits mostly continue, but pay for active-duty personnel, civilian staff and some National Guard members will be delayed. Essential duties continue, while non-essential tasks will close.
How Are Air Travel, Education And Public Health Affected?
Air traffic controllers and essential FAA staff work without pay, but hiring, training, inspections and law enforcement support stop, creating potential backlogs. Federal student loans continue, but most education department staff are furloughed. The CDC monitors outbreaks, but guidance, data analysis and research contracts are paused, reported NBC News.
What Happens To Food Programmes, Safety And National Parks?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Programme for Women, Infants and Children will continue operating, reported NBC News.
The FDA will handle urgent safety checks and recalls, but new approvals and long-term safety programs will come to a halt. National parks would remain partially open, with trails and restrooms accessible, but visitor centres and emergency services will be limited.
What Changes This Time Around?
The Office of Budget and Management has instructed federal agencies to prepare for permanent mass layoffs of projects or programmes with discretionary funding that expires on Oct. 1 or that have no alternative funding, stated CBS News. Employees whose pay depends on annual appropriations will not be paid until Congress restores funding. Furloughed staff are usually guaranteed back pay once the shutdown ends, under a 2019 law, reported CBS News.
Is A Last-Minute Solution Possible?
A quick resolution appears unlikely, as Republicans and Democrats remain divided. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives would also need to approve any agreement, but it is currently out of session.
The current impasse stems from Democrats insisting on including additional healthcare subsidies in the spending bill, while Republicans say the issues should be considered separately, Reuters reported.