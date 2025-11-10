Explained: Trump Panorama Controversy That Led To Top BBC Executives Resigning

The issue began when The Telegraph revealed details from a leaked internal BBC memo.

The memo by Michael Prescott,a former independent external adviser to the broadcaster's editorial standards committee, accused Panorama of misleading editing in its documentary Trump: A Second Chance?’ It was made by October Films Ltd. and broadcast last year. Prescott left the role in June.

Prescott’s memo said the film edited parts of Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech. It said the speech was edited in a way to make it look like he encouraged the Capitol riots.

Trump’s original speech included the line, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

However, Panorama’s version combined two separate clips, more than 50 minutes apart, to show Trump saying: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol... and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

The edit gave the impression that Trump urged violence directly.

Tim Davie became BBC director general in September 2020, while Deborah Turness has led BBC News since 2022.