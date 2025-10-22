Explained: How China Is Pushing For Yuan Payments And Its Impact On Iron Ore Trading

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has inked a groundbreaking pact with Chinese buyers to settle 30% of its iron ore spot deals using the Chinese yuan (RMB) instead of US dollars. The arrangement, set to take effect in Q4 2025, represents a notable departure from standard commodity trading practices and may indicate a realignment in the global iron ore price landscape.

The agreement goes far beyond a basic shift in currency use. Industry insiders note that it involves linking domestic lending, international payment networks and exchange rate hedging to create a fully self-contained financial cycle. This intricate framework highlights how strategically significant the arrangement is for both sides.

As per a report in Discovery Alert, BHP delivered nearly 295 million metric tonnes of iron ore to China in 2024. Around 30% of these transactions were settled in RMB, accounting for roughly 88.5 million tonnes: an amount estimated to be worth between $8 and $10 billion annually.

Iron ore remains among the last major commodities largely traded and priced in U.S. dollars, even though China consumes over 75 per cent of global seaborne supply.