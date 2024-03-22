Ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Advises Indian Students In U.S. To Be ‘Watchful’ Amid A String Of Tragedies

“So when you come to the United States, be very watchful in the initial months of your landing here, in terms of who you select as friends, the new habits you develop and how you cope with cultural changes because it's very easy to get caught up with all the freedoms you have and think that you should experiment with everything. Be very, very careful.”

She noted that while Indian students are known for their hard work and success, there are also incidents of some youngsters experimenting with and eventually getting addicted to drugs such as Fentanyl.