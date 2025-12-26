Ex-Malaysia Leader Najib Razak Convicted Of Money Laundering, Abuse Of Power

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of abuse of power and money laundering in connection to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB fraud, a verdict that could stir tensions within the ruling coalition.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah found Najib guilty of all charges, comprising four counts of abuse of power and 21 of money laundering. Najib, already in jail due to other convictions, has consistently denied wrongdoing and can appeal or apply for a pardon.

Friday’s ruling relates to 2018 charges against Najib involving roughly 2.2 billion ringgit ($544 million) tied to 1MDB.

The ruling followed a lengthy summation of the evidence in which Sequerah dismissed numerous aspects of Najib’s defense and questioned the former prime minister’s credibility. In particular, the judge said it was clear that Najib was directly connected with Jho Low, the fugitive financier believed at the center of the 1MDB scandal.