Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Denies Rape, Spy-Cam Allegations From Tech Entrepreneur Mistress

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt denied the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct made by his former mistress Michelle Ritter, a tech entrepreneur, according to reports.

These allegations were detailed in Los Angeles court documents that went public. The matter is currently in private arbitration following a court order in September.

Ritter, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Steel Perlot, an analytics firm, accused Schmidt of sexual assault, harassment and battery, domestic violence, non-consensual filming in intimate spaces and illegal wiretapping and computer hacking.

The 70-year-old former Google CEO denied all allegations and in turn accused her of fabricating them. He argued in court documents cited by The Daily Mail that Ritter had walked back on many of her accusations while she was under oath. This was reportedly done so that a confidential settlement could be eked out.

Schmidt's legal representation called the allegations "false and defamatory" and termed them as "fabricated and pathetic."

Schmidt alleged that the dispute began due to "Ritter's mismanagement" of their firm, and implied that the Steel Perlot CEO was trying to "extort him."

Ritter fabricated numerous false claims against Schmidt, including her fictional assault claims, in an attempt to gain negotiating leverage, his legal team reportedly said.