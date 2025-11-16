Ex-Fed Governor Kugler Resigned After Violating Trading Rules

Fed ethics officials referred the matter to the agency’s inspector general earlier this year, the form showed. They also declined to certify the disclosures, which Kugler filed about a month after her resignation. An IG spokesperson said Saturday that an investigation is ongoing.

Kugler’s resignation gave Trump an earlier-than-expected opportunity to fill a slot on the Fed’s board in the midst of his intense pressure campaign urging policymakers to drastically lower interest rates. The opening ultimately went to Trump adviser Stephen Miran, who took an unpaid leave of absence from his post as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and has called repeatedly for rapid rate cuts.

Kugler, who was appointed to the Fed in September 2023 by President Joe Biden, declined to comment.

The former Fed governor announced on Aug. 1 that she would step down effective Aug. 8 — nearly six months before her term was set to end — without citing a reason and after she missed the central bank’s July meeting. At the time, the Fed said her absence was due to a “personal matter.”

Ahead of that meeting, Kugler sought permission to conduct transactions to address what the Fed official described as impermissible financial holdings. It wasn’t immediately clear which holdings were involved in that request.

According to the official, Kugler asked for a waiver to rules requiring top Fed officials to obtain clearance before conducting certain financial transactions and prohibiting them from trading during so-called blackout periods that straddle their policy meetings. Powell denied the request.