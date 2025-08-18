'Even If Russia Surrenders...': Trump Hits Out At Critics Over Handling Of Ukraine Negotiations

US President Donald Trump called out the "fake" media and Democrat partners on Monday, saying that even if Russia decided to surrender, they would still call it a "humiliating day" for him.

"I am totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, "We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine.... Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them for a thousand miles, the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump," the president said in a post on Truth Social.

"But that’s why they are the FAKE NEWS, and the badly failing Radical Left Democrats," he added.

The post was in response to the criticism he received for the handling of the Ukraine and Russia negotiations. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is all set to meet Trump on Monday along with European leaders.

At the key meeting, Trump and Zelensky will be joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Trump will first meet with Zelensky for key bilateral talks, following which a multilateral discussion will be held with the European leaders.

The latest meeting comes three days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The two top leaders engaged in Alaska, following which Trump said that he will urge Zelensky to make a quick deal. He also sounded receptive to the Russian president’s demands that Ukraine give up large areas of land in the east of the country.