Eurostar Cancels All London-Paris, Brussels-Amsterdam Trains

Eurostar earlier on Tuesday urged customers to postpone journeys because of the severe disruptions, which threaten travel plans for many passengers ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Eurostar, in an online update, cited a power supply problem in the tunnel and a failed Le Shuttle train. (Photo by Frederic Köberl on Unsplash)
Eurostar suspended all trains between London and Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel connecting France and the UK. 

Eurostar earlier on Tuesday urged customers to postpone journeys because of the severe disruptions, which threaten travel plans for many passengers ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. A spokesperson later said all services between London and continental destinations were suspended.

Eurostar, in an online update, cited a power supply problem in the tunnel and a failed Le Shuttle train. Le Shuttle is the service carrying cars and trucks between Calais, France, and Folkestone, England, and it also uses the tunnel. 

Hundreds of passengers are waiting in stations, including St. Pancras International in London, while others are lined up in cars at the Le Shuttle terminals. There are delays of around three and a half hours in Folkestone and three hours in Calais, according to the Le Shuttle website.

It’s not the first time customers have suffered disruption on the line during the festive period. Two years ago flooding in tunnels under the River Thames in London led to Eurostar canceling all services to and from the city, right before New Year’s Eve. 

Eurostar trains on the Continent are unaffected, the rail service said.

