Europeans Privately Tell Russia They’re Ready To Shoot Down Jets

A German government official confirmed that a meeting took place and that the ambassadors told Moscow that the incursions had to stop. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that he’s coordinating with Paris, London and Warsaw and supports “all measures necessary.”

UK and French spokespeople weren’t immediately able to comment on the meeting. President Emmanuel Macron declined to specify how NATO would respond to further incursions in an interview on France 24 on Wednesday.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Article 4, which triggers consultations over a perceived threat, has only been invoked nine times since the alliance was founded in 1949 — and two of those instances were this month, following the incursions into Poland and Estonia. Authorities in Denmark on Wednesday said they may do the same as they probe a potential Russian role in drone attacks that disrupted air traffic, although the Kremlin has again denied involvement.

“The intention is to create division and to make us scared,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters Thursday. “The threat from hybrid attacks is here to stay.”

The sudden uptick aligns with the view from some security officials that a belligerent move from Moscow, whose war on Ukraine is well into its fourth year, would likely not come in the form of a conventional attack against the West, but rather a hybrid operation with deliberate ambiguity about its origins and motivations.

“Russia is testing us, testing our preparedness, testing our commitment to retaliate,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in an interview Monday in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. “I think it’s very important to show the solidarity — and even more important, fast reaction.”

Still, the question marks over the Kremlin’s intentions pose a dilemma for European officials, who are wary of anything that could trigger an escalation on the tensions with Moscow, and make it harder for them to maintain unity.

Trump backed NATO leaders, including Poland’s Donald Tusk, who have made robust calls for shooting down Russian jets while German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said NATO allies risk sleepwalking into Putin’s “escalation trap” if they fire at Russian aircraft.

“If NATO shoots down a Russian plane under the pretext of an alleged violation of its airspace, this will be war,” Russian Ambassador Alexey Meshkov said Thursday during a broadcast on the French radio station RTL.

Other NATO leaders including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni have also urged caution, warning allies in effect not to take the Kremlin’s bait, though Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he would support bringing down a plane.

“The Russians should be aware it could happen if they enter NATO airspace,” Schoof said in an interview Thursday in New York.