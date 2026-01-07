European Leaders Urge Trump To Respect Greenland’s Borders

“Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders,” the leaders said. “These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.”

The leaders also pointedly reiterated their stance that the US cannot unilaterally choose Greenland’s future.

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” the joint statement said.

The collective message is an attempt to rebut Trump’s mounting claims that the US should control Greenland, which has raised the prospect of a devastating rupture within NATO.

The president has in recent days insisted he needs the Arctic island for national security reasons, while Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, asserted in a CNN interview that the US has a right to take the territory in a world “governed by strength.” Jeff Landry, Trump’s special envoy to the territory, later downplayed the rhetoric, saying in an interview with CNBC that his boss isn’t ready to seize the island but instead supports an independent Greenland.

Regardless, officials in Copenhagen have been alarmed by the latest comments, which follow a US raid on Venezuela that saw military forces capture President Nicolas Maduro. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday that any US attack on Greenland would spell the end of NATO and end “the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War.”

That sentiment was echoed by Bob Rae, Canada’s former ambassador to the UN, who argued that international structures are powerless if a country simply ignores them. He said that until now, too many governments and individuals have been afraid to confront the US, fearing reprisals, making them slow to respond to a situation that is both unprecedented and uncomfortable.

“The only thing that really works against aggressive behavior is the willingness to exercise power in return,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will hold a closed-door meeting with parliament’s foreign policy committee to discuss “the kingdom’s relationship with the US.” Denmark’s cabinet must consult the committee before making decisions with significant international consequences.

The meeting, which was announced abruptly, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Copenhagen.

While Greenland is a self-ruling territory, with the local government controlling most domestic issues, Denmark oversees the island’s defense and security. The region has become increasingly important as climate change opens up new trade routes and exposes fresh natural resources.

In response, Russia and China have both moved additional resources into the area, vying for control with the US and its NATO allies.