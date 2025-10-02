Business NewsWorldEU To Propose Doubling Tariff Rate On Steel Imports To 50%
ADVERTISEMENT

EU To Propose Doubling Tariff Rate On Steel Imports To 50%

The European Commission, which handles trade matters for the EU, plans to boost the tariff rate to 50% “to minimize the risk of trade diversion".

02 Oct 2025, 03:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An employee prepares to take a sample from the electric arc furnace at Liberty Steel's Aldewerke mill in Rotherham, U.K. (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)</p></div>
An employee prepares to take a sample from the electric arc furnace at Liberty Steel's Aldewerke mill in Rotherham, U.K. (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The European Union plans to hike tariffs on its steel imports to 50%, according to a draft proposal seen by Bloomberg. The move will align the bloc’s rate with the US, which has sought to push back against overcapacity from China.

The EU currently has a temporary mechanism in place to safeguard its steel industry, which imposes a 25% duty on most imports once quotas are exhausted. That mechanism expires next year and the EU has been working to replace it with a more permanent instrument, which it plans to unveil next week.

The European Commission, which handles trade matters for the EU, plans to boost the tariff rate to 50% “to minimize the risk of trade diversion,” according to the draft. The higher rate would apply to imports once a certain quota is reached.

The plans outline quotas for specific product types based on historical averages. The commission is also seeking powers to set out country-specific quotas for the various thresholds.

ALSO READ

JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Target Price Raised As Nomura Sees 'Good Times Ahead'
Opinion
JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Target Price Raised As Nomura Sees 'Good Times Ahead'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT