EU Imposes New Raft Of Sanctions On Russia And Its Oil Trade

The cap on Russian oil, currently set at $60 per barrel, will be set dynamically at $15 below market rates moving forward. The new mechanism will see the threshold start off somewhere between $45-$50 and automatically revised at least twice a year based on market prices, Bloomberg previously reported.

The latest sanctions by the European Union are aimed at further crimping the Kremlin’s energy revenue, the bulk of which comes from oil exports to India and China.

However, the original price cap imposed by the Group of Seven has had a limited impact on Russia’s oil flows, as the nation has built up a huge shadow fleet of tankers to haul its oil without using western services.

The EU has also so far failed to convince the US to offer crucial support to the lower cap.

The EU’s move to restrict fuels such as diesel made from Russian crude could have some market impact, as Europe imports the fuel from India, which in turn buys large amounts of Russian crude. Diesel markets have been showing signs of tightness for several weeks, and prices strengthened in early European trading relative to crude.

The bloc’s envoys backed the sanctions on Friday morning once Slovakia signed off. The package is set to be adopted later Friday at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels. There can still be 11th-hour tweaks before the measures are formally adopted.