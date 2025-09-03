Epstein Files: US House Committee Releases 33,000 Pages—Check Full Report

The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has put out the first set of documents on Jeffery Epstein, the infamous sex offender.

On Tuesday, more than 33,000 pages of records related to the probe were uploaded on the committee’s website after being handed over by the Justice Department.

"We're in the process of uploading those documents for full transparency so everyone in America can see those documents," committee chairman James Comer said, as per Mint.

"It's going as quick as we can get them uploaded," Comer said. "We want those to be public as soon as possible."

However, this is not the first time documents related to Epstein have been made public. Thousands of pages of documents tied to the Epstein investigation have already been made public in earlier disclosures.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report The Wall Street Journal had reported that President Donald Trump's name was among hundreds found during a Justice Department review of the Epstein file.

This is the link to the google drive where the documents of Epstein case have been uploaded