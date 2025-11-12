Epstein Alleged In Email That Trump Knew Of His Activities

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein appeared to allege that Donald Trump spent hours in a house with one of the late sex trafficker’s victims and suggested the president was aware of his activities in emails released Wednesday by congressional Democrats.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” Epstein wrote in a 2011 email, without specifying if he was referring to the future president. He went on to say that a victim had “spent hours at my house with him” and that “he has never once been mentioned,” again without directly identifying whom he was referring to.

That email was sent to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Epstein, who was convicted and is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in helping him with the sexual abuse of underage women.

The emails are likely to intensify scrutiny over the president’s relationship with Epstein and come as House lawmakers are poised to force a vote on legislation to compel the Department of Justice to release more files related to the investigation into the deceased sex trafficker’s activities.

The messages were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Democrats subsequently released a trove of roughly 20,000 pages of documents they said were received from Epstein’s estate.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. Leavitt said the victim referenced in the emails had “ repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

“These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again,” she added.