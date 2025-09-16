Robert Redford: Five Performances That Propelled Hollywood Actor To Stardom

Business NewsWorldRobert Redford: Five Performances That Propelled Hollywood Actor To Stardom
The Hollywood icon was last seen in a cameo role for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, reprising his role of Alexander Pierce.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo. Actors Robert Redford and Jane Fonda hug as they pose for photographers at the photo call of the film "Our Souls at Night" during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 1, 2017. (Source: AP/PTI)&nbsp;</p></div>
File photo. Actors Robert Redford and Jane Fonda hug as they pose for photographers at the photo call of the film "Our Souls at Night" during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 1, 2017. (Source: AP/PTI) 
Hollywood icon Robert Redford died on Tuesday morning at his home in Sundance, Utah. A champion of independent cinema, the 89-year-old was known for his good looks and his ability to portray quintessential American characters on screen.

Speaking to ABC, Redford's representative confirmed, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah -- the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

As Redford leaves behind a legacy to get inspired by, let's have a look at five of his best performances over the years:

All The President's Men

Redford joined forces with another Hollywood icon, Dustin Hoffman, to play investigative journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in this portrayal of the Watergate Scandal. The film was based on the famous book written by Woodward and Bernstein in 1974.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

This Westerner which was released in 1969 made Robert Redford a household name. The story of two men who were on the run after a string of robberies attained cult status over the years, though the film received lukewarm response on its initial release.

The Sting

Redford was nominated for an Oscar for the film, which reunited him with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid co-star Paul Newman and director George Roy Hill. Set in 1936, it involves a plot by two men to con a mob boss.

Indecent Proposal

Directed by Adrian Lyne, this erotic drama featured Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson apart from Redford. The film, adapted from Jack Engelhard's 1988 novel of the same name, revolves around a couple whose marriage is disrupted by a stranger's offer of million dollars for one night stand with the wife. The film was released in 1993.

Spy Game

A spy thriller (as evident from its name), the film has the spotlight on two CIA agents (Robert Redford and Brad Pitt) who are on a covert rescue mission during the Cold War.

Apart from these, Redford also tried his hands in direction, winning the Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People — his debut directorial. In 2002, he was also a recipient of the Academy Honorary Award. He was last seen in a cameo role for Avengers: Endgame reprising his role of Alexander Pierce. He had announced his on-screen retirement in August 2018.

