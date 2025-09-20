Engaging With US administration, IT Industry To Find Way Forward On This: Govt Sources On H-1B issue

The Indian government is engaging with the IT industry and the US administration to find a way forward on H-1B issue, sources said on Saturday noting that the application fee increase hits American companies even harder as they are significant users of these visas for highly-skilled professionals.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that will raise the fee for H1-B visa applications to a steep $100,000 annually. The H-1B visa fee ranges from about $2,000 to $5,000, depending on employer size and other costs.