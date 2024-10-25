Elon Musk’s Wealth Soars $34 Billion As Tesla Comes Roaring Back

Elon Musk added $33.5 billion to his net worth Thursday as Tesla Inc. shares posted their biggest gain in more than a decade, extending the world’s richest man’s lead atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shares ended the day up 22% and turned positive for the year after the automaker reported its largest quarterly profit since the summer of 2023. Musk forecast as much as 30% growth in vehicle sales next year on a webcast following the release, and announced that the Cybertruck generated a quarterly profit for the first time.

The pop came after four straight quarters of disappointing earnings for the world’s largest electric-vehicle manufacturer, which has struggled amid slowing consumer demand.

Musk’s wealth gain was his third-largest ever and brought his fortune to $270.3 billion, $61 billion ahead of second-place Jeff Bezos. Tesla shares and options account for about three-quarters of his fortune, which also includes large stakes in SpaceX, social-media platform X and artificial-intelligence firm xAI.