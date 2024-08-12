Elon Musk Says Unscripted Chat With Donald Trump To Have 'Entertainment Guaranteed!'

It is noteworthy that Trump’s account was banned from Twitter (now X) after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in the US Capitol. Musk’s acquisition of the platform in 2022 led to the reinstatement of Trump’s account.

Musk has shown public support towards Trump's presidential candidacy and also posted a picture of Trump standing tall after being shot at on July 13 while addressing a rally at Pennsylvania.

In July, Bloomberg reported that Musk will pour $45 million each month into a pro-Donald Trump political group, significantly boosting the Republican nominee’s re-election campaign through the November election.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to reveal Musk’s plan to allocate approximately $45 million per month to the Trump-supporting group while citing sources. In response to the report on X, Musk shared a meme featuring the words "FAKE GNUS."