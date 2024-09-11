Kamala Harris Exceeded Expectations But Debate Host Not Fair To Trump, Says Elon Musk
The Pennsylvania debate between Trump and Harris saw both candidates clashing over key issues like foreign policy, border security, and abortion.
Debate hosts were not fair to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Presidential debate on Tuesday, according to Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk. While, Kamala Harris exceeded most people's expectations, he said in a post on X.
"While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight," Musk wrote in his post.
"That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s basically in charge already. The question comes down to this: do you want current trends to continue for four more years or do you want change?" he said.
The debate, which saw the two presidential candidates meeting for the first time, lasted for more than 90 minutes. Early voting for the US Presidential elections is set to get underway in several key states.