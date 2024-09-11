Kamala Harris Exceeded Expectations But Debate Host Not Fair To Trump, Says Elon Musk

Debate hosts were not fair to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Presidential debate on Tuesday, according to Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk. While, Kamala Harris exceeded most people's expectations, he said in a post on X.

The Pennsylvania debate between Trump and Democrat candidate Harris was marked by fierce exchanges, with both clashing over key issues like foreign policy, the economy, border security, and abortion, offering contrasting views ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight," Musk wrote in his post.

"That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s basically in charge already. The question comes down to this: do you want current trends to continue for four more years or do you want change?" he said.