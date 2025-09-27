Elon Musk, Prince Andrew And Peter Thiel Named In Latest Epstein Files; Tesla CEO Says 'False'

One of the entries indicated that Musk Might have been invited to Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands. The entry reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)", the report said.

The Tesla CEO had earlier mentioned that he declined an invitation to visit the late sex offender's island.

Prince Andrew's name is mentioned in the records in relation to being a passenger on a flight with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from Teterboro, New Jersey, to West Palm Beach, Florida, the report mentions.

The Prince too had vehemently denied any part in the "wrongdoing" connecting to the Epstein crimes. He was in New York on May 11, 2000 to attend a reception for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and returned to the UK on May 15, as per Buckingham Palace records.

Musk, during a scuffle with US President Donald Trump, had accused him of being part of the Epstein records, earlier this year. The Tesla Chief claimed that Trump had been "withholding information" from the public.

In his now deleted post, Musk had stated, "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."