Can Elon Musk’s America Party Disrupt The US Two-Party System?
Elon Musk’s new political movement, the America Party, enters the US electoral field at a time when voter dissatisfaction with the existing two-party system has reached a multi-decade high
Billionaire Elon Musk has launched a new third party in the United States called the “America Party.” If it gains traction, it could challenge the country’s long-standing two-party system, which has remained unchanged for over a century. Despite being the world’s largest democracy, the US has not sustained a major third party since the early 1900s.
This article explains the institutional challenges that have kept third parties from succeeding, the advantages Musk brings to the political field, and the growing public dissatisfaction with the current two-party structure.
Ballot Access Hurdles
The US political framework makes it difficult for third parties to appear on the ballot. Unlike India, where registering a political party involves a Rs 10,000 fee and paperwork at the Election Commission office, US laws require third parties to gather signatures from registered voters under tight deadlines. California demands over 200,000 signatures in 105 days, and Texas requires more than 100,000 in 70 days. This process requires thousands of volunteers and substantial funds before a party can even secure a logo or official recognition.
Major parties have better access to funds. By March 2024, presidential candidates had raised over $570 million. Of this, around 60% went to Republicans, over 32% to Democrats, and only 6.6% to third-party candidates. The funding gap limits third-party efforts to campaign, advertise, and build awareness across platforms, including digital and physical media.
Limited Media Access
Third-party candidates are rarely included in presidential debates. The last major third-party candidate to participate was Ross Perot in 1992. Debate rules require candidates to poll at least 15% in five national surveys and qualify for the Electoral College by gaining ballot access in enough states to win 270 votes.
These criteria have kept candidates like Jill Stein, who ran with the Green Party in 2012, 2016, and 2024, out of the national debates. She has repeatedly called for broader debate participation. But without media exposure, raising funds becomes harder, and without funds, campaigns fail to generate the visibility needed to attract voters.
Structural Disadvantage
The US uses a winner-take-all system. This means a candidate who secures the most votes in a state wins all its electoral votes. In contrast, systems like India’s allow multiple parties to win seats even with regional or minority support. In the US, even a strong third-party performance in a large state like California would still result in zero representation if it falls short of the majority.
This structure has shaped voter behaviour. Many voters choose between the two main parties to avoid “wasting” their vote, which further marginalises third-party candidates.
Musk’s Resources And Reach
Elon Musk has access to large-scale capital. With a net worth of around $400 billion, he can self-finance a campaign and fund ballot access efforts. In 2024 alone, he spent over $277 million backing Donald Trump and other Republican candidates. Musk can channel similar amounts into his own party’s advertising, ground operations, and outreach.
He also controls X, a platform with an estimated 586 million monthly active users. Through X, Musk can bypass traditional media and directly communicate with voters. This gives him an advantage most third-party candidates have never had—unfiltered and immediate access to a vast audience.
Established Public Image
Musk’s public profile as the founder of companies like Tesla and SpaceX gives him broad name recognition. This visibility could attract voters who feel disconnected from the two main parties. Ross Perot used a similar outsider image in 1992 to build support, although he did not win the presidency.
Rising Demand For Alternatives
There is also growing public interest in a third-party option. According to a 2024 Gallup poll, 63% of voters said the country needs a major new party. Many Americans feel the current political system does not represent their interests or reflect the country’s diverse views.
Although Musk cannot run for president himself due to the constitutional requirement of being a natural-born citizen, his newly announced America Party could still reshape political dynamics. By combining capital, reach, and a visible brand, the party could force a re-evaluation of America’s two-party structure.