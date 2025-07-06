Can Elon Musk’s America Party Disrupt The US Two-Party System?

Billionaire Elon Musk has launched a new third party in the United States called the “America Party.” If it gains traction, it could challenge the country’s long-standing two-party system, which has remained unchanged for over a century. Despite being the world’s largest democracy, the US has not sustained a major third party since the early 1900s.

This article explains the institutional challenges that have kept third parties from succeeding, the advantages Musk brings to the political field, and the growing public dissatisfaction with the current two-party structure.