Elon Musk Accuses Netflix Of Pushing 'Woke Agenda' In Kids' Show; Pushes Cancel Movement Online
The campaign began on Sept. 30 when Musk commented "This is not ok” on a video clip shared by the right-wing account Libs of TikTok.
Billionaire owner of X, Elon Musk has launched a campaign urging his 227 million followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, accusing the streaming platform of pushing what he calls a 'woke agenda' on children.
The campaign began on Sept. 30 when Musk commented "This is not ok” on a video clip shared by the right-wing account Libs of TikTok. The clip, taken from Netflix’s animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park', featured the protagonist identifying as transgender.
The activist account criticised the show as “pushing pro-transgender on children,” pointing out that it carried a TV-Y7 rating—intended for viewers aged seven and above.
On Oct. 1, Musk escalated his stance, posting, "Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids." He claimed to have canceled his own subscription and urged his followers to do the same.
Since then, he has posted or reposted at least 26 attacks on the streaming giant in just three days, criticising both its programming and business practices.
Musk has also shared content alleging 'pro-trans themes' in other Netflix children’s shows, including CoComelon and The Baby-Sitters Club. In addition, he has amplified claims of 'anti-white hiring bias' at the company and condemned its executives’ political donations to the Democratic Party.
Although Netflix cancelled 'Dead End: Paranormal Park' after two seasons and is no longer promoting the show, Musk has continued to amplify criticism against its children’s programming.
His posts have gone viral, with many users sharing screenshots of cancelled subscriptions in response to his campaign.
Wow, 100% of Netflix employee donation are to the Democratic Party! https://t.co/MvXGEYolKF— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025
Musk, whose net worth is estimated at around $500 billion, has positioned the movement as a cultural pushback.
As of now, Netflix has not issued any response to Musk’s campaign.
