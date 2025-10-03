Elon Musk Accuses Netflix Of Pushing 'Woke Agenda' In Kids' Show; Pushes Cancel Movement Online

Billionaire owner of X, Elon Musk has launched a campaign urging his 227 million followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, accusing the streaming platform of pushing what he calls a 'woke agenda' on children.

The campaign began on Sept. 30 when Musk commented "This is not ok” on a video clip shared by the right-wing account Libs of TikTok. The clip, taken from Netflix’s animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park', featured the protagonist identifying as transgender.

The activist account criticised the show as “pushing pro-transgender on children,” pointing out that it carried a TV-Y7 rating—intended for viewers aged seven and above.