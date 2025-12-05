Business NewsWorldEdinburgh Airport Halts All Flights As Global Disruptions Mount
ADVERTISEMENT

Edinburgh Airport Halts All Flights As Global Disruptions Mount

The shutdown adds to global airline disruptions after India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, canceled more than 400 flights Friday amid operational challenges including pilot shortages.

05 Dec 2025, 05:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Empty check-in desks at Edinburgh Airport. (Photo: Emily Macinnes/Bloomberg)</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p><br></p></div>
Empty check-in desks at Edinburgh Airport. (Photo: Emily Macinnes/Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Edinburgh Airport halted all arrivals and departures because of an IT issue with its air traffic control provider.

The airport is working on the problem and will try to resolve it as soon as possible, according to a post on X. Edinburgh arrivals are suspended until at least 2 p.m. local time, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24, which cited Eurocontrol.

The shutdown adds to global airline disruptions after India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, canceled more than 400 flights Friday amid operational challenges including pilot shortages, winter schedule changes, technical glitches and adverse weather conditions.

ALSO READ

IndiGo Records Worst-Ever Punctuality: On-Time Performance Falls to 8.5%
Opinion
IndiGo Records Worst-Ever Punctuality: On-Time Performance Falls to 8.5%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT