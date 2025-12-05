Edinburgh Airport Halts All Flights As Global Disruptions Mount

Empty check-in desks at Edinburgh Airport. (Photo: Emily Macinnes/Bloomberg)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Edinburgh Airport halted all arrivals and departures because of an IT issue with its air traffic control provider.
The airport is working on the problem and will try to resolve it as soon as possible, according to a post on X. Edinburgh arrivals are suspended until at least 2 p.m. local time, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24, which cited Eurocontrol.
The shutdown adds to global airline disruptions after India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, canceled more than 400 flights Friday amid operational challenges including pilot shortages, winter schedule changes, technical glitches and adverse weather conditions.