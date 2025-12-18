ECB Holds Rates With Growth Firmer And Inflation Near Target

We reconfirmed that we are in a good place, which does not mean that we are static,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt. “There was a unanimous decision that was taken today concerning the rates that we decided to hold. But there was also a unanimous view that all optionalities should remain on the table.”

The euro was mostly unchanged at about $1.1740. Bunds initially edged down before paring the move. The 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86%.

Most ECB officials had already signaled that the inflation undershoot requires no immediate action, with analysts in a separate poll suggesting borrowing costs could remain where they are through 2027.

That’s not the case everywhere. The Bank of England cut rates earlier in the day after a similar move last week by the Federal Reserve. Both may loosen further next year.

Investors, though, have been discounting the chance of further easing globally and have begun betting on a first increase by the ECB as early as 2026.