ECB Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank lowered interest rates for the second time this year with inflation receding toward 2% and concerns about the economy building.

The key deposit rate was cut by 25 basis points to 3.5% on Thursday — as all analysts polled by Bloomberg predicted. The ECB reiterated that it can’t commit to a specific path for borrowing costs.

“Based on the Governing Council’s updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission, it is now appropriate to take another step in moderating the degree of monetary-policy restriction,” it said in a statement.