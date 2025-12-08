Business NewsWorld7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Japan Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning
ADVERTISEMENT

7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Japan Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning

The tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan's northern prefectures of Aomori, Hokkaido and Iwate, reports said.

08 Dec 2025, 08:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan's northern prefectures of Aomori, Hokkaido and Iwate, reports said. (Representative image: Unsplash)</p></div>
The tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan's northern prefectures of Aomori, Hokkaido and Iwate, reports said. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Japan was jolted by a strong earthquake close to its northeast coast on Monday, which prompted the authorities to issue a tsunami alert.

The tremors were measured to be of 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale, according to an initial update shared by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake was reported close to Japan's Aomori prefecture at around 11:15 p.m. local time. The tremors erupted from a depth of 50 km, the country's official weather agency said. There were no immediate reports on damages or casualties.

The tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan's northern prefectures of Aomori, Hokkaido and Iwate, Bloomberg News reported.

The country's meteorological agency has warned that tsunami waves of up to 10 feet, or around three metres, could hit the regions where the warning has been sounded.

The strong earthquake sparked concerns over the safety of nuclear power plants in the region. However, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing officials, that there were no issues at the Fukushima and Higashidori nuclear plants.

Users on social media shared videos showing tsunami warnings being issued from speakers in the affected areas of northern Japan. The persons in affected areas have been asked to vacate to higher grounds, netizens claimed.

ALSO READ

Natural Disasters Led To $250 Billion In Global Losses Last Year
Opinion
Natural Disasters Led To $250 Billion In Global Losses Last Year
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT