Earthquake In Afghanistan Kills Hundreds, Deadliest Since 2023

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, killing hundreds of people, making it the deadliest such disaster in more than two years.

The quake hit the adjoining provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman around midnight, state-run Bakhtar News Agency said citing unnamed officials. In the Kunar province alone some 250 people were reported killed and more than 500 others wounded, the wire reported, adding that the death toll could still rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

The US Geological Survey recorded the event at a 6.0-magnitude, with the epicenter about 27 kilometers (17 miles) east north east of Jalalabad. It struck at a depth of about 8 kilometers.