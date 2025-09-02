Earthquake Devastates Afghanistan, Death Toll Crosses 1,400, Feared To Rise Further

Afghanistan's 6.0 magnitude earthquake has claimed lives of at least 1,400 people so far, a government spokesperson confirmed to news agency AFP.

The powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday night and has become the deadliest disaster in more than two years. Rescuers are scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the mountainous and remote areas devastated by the calamity, a UN official said, warning of an exponential rise in the number of casualties.

The quake struck in several provinces, causing extensive damage. It flattened villages and trapped people under the rubble of homes that were constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood and were unable to withstand the shock. Rough terrain is hampering rescue and relief efforts.

"We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated," said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN's resident coordinator for Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the major impact of the jolts was experienced in the Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, and adjoining areas. According to Pakistan’s broadcaster Geo TV, tremors were also felt across cities in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had struck at 11:47 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, and the tremors were of 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale. The epicenter was about 27 kilometers east-north-east of Jalalabad.