Dubai’s Ruler Shares A Glimpse Of The World's Largest Airport Terminal; All You Need To Know

"It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to it in the coming years," the post read.

The airport is designed with five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates. He claimed this would be the first time in the history of the aviation sector that new-age aviation technologies would be used.

Located in Dubai's south, an entire city is planned around it. This is expected to lead to a surge in housing in the vicinity.

"It will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors," said Sheikh Mohammed in his post.

He further added that this project was initiated and designed considering future generations. Concluding his post, he said, "Dubai will be the world's airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global centre."