Drug Syndicate With Thailand-Dubai Links Busted In Delhi, Six Arrested For Smuggling Cannabis

Six men were arrested for allegedly smuggling narcotics from Bangkok to India and pushing it into Delhi-NCR through a network of carriers, with profits routed abroad to kingpins based in Dubai and Thailand, an official said on Saturday.

High-quality cannabis weighing about 5.7 kg along with three vehicles and two passports was recovered from them, police said, adding that the crackdown has disrupted a cross-border trafficking module running on the Thailand-India route.