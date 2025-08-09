Donald Trump’s Order On Investing For Retirement: What Does It Change | Explained

According to the White House, the order directs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Labour Department and the Treasury to revise their regulations to permit 401(k) plans to invest in assets previously off-limits. These include private equity, real estate and digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to ABC News.

This marks a shift from traditional retirement plan investments, which have largely been limited to stocks and bonds. Bloomberg describes this as the biggest move yet by the Trump administration to open defined-contribution accounts to private assets.