Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan: How Global Leaders Have Responded
Donald Trump launched a 20-point plan proposing a ceasefire, prisoner swaps and an international transitional government to address the Gaza conflict.
US President Donald Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backing on Sept. 29 for his 20-point plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. The proposal, launched by Trump and Netanyahu, outlines a ceasefire, release of hostages held by Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and the establishment of a transitional government overseen by an international body.
While the plan received endorsement from various regional leaders, who expressed willingness to support its implementation, the response from Hamas remains vital.
Al Jazeera reported that Hamas is “studying the US proposal in good faith,” whereas the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) dismissed it as a “recipe to blow up the region,” highlighting the challenges ahead for Trump’s initiative.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu expressed his support, directly telling Trump, “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan also praised Trump’s efforts and leadership, saying, “I commend US President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire,” highlighting his support for an immediate cessation of violence.
Türkiye will continue to contribute to the process with a view to establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Sharif said peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be crucial for regional stability and growth. He said, “I welcome President Trump’s 20-point plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza…I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war.”
I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.
It is also my firm belief that
French President Emmanuel Macron
Macron highlighted the importance of Israel’s engagement with the proposal, saying that he “expect[ed] Israel to engage resolutely on this basis” and added that Hamas “has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan.”
Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Starmer described the initiative as “profoundly welcome,” expressing gratitude for Trump’s leadership, while supporting the US President’s “efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “We must put an end to so much suffering.”
Hay que poner punto final a tanto sufrimiento.
Es la hora de que cese la violencia, se produzca la inmediata liberación de todos los rehenes y se dé acceso a la ayuda humanitaria para la población
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Meloni highlighted the humanitarian dimension, saying that Trump’s plan could be “a turning point in this process, allowing for a permanent cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all hostages, and full and safe humanitarian access for the civilian population.”
Israeli Opposition Leader Benny Gantz
In Israel, the plan also received praise from opposition politician Benny Gantz, who called it an “extraordinary” effort “to secure a hostage deal and safeguard Israeli security.” Gantz also stressed the need for the plan to be implemented to replace Hamas’ “terror regime” and “moderate Arab States instated.”
Now is the time for initiative. President Trump's plan must be implemented, our hostages brought home, Israel's operational freedom maintained, Hamas' terror regime in Gaza
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE
Foreign ministers from Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE issued a joint statement welcoming Trump’s “sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza,” according to Al Jazeera. They added the plan would “rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank.”