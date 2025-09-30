Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan: How Global Leaders Have Responded

US President Donald Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backing on Sept. 29 for his 20-point plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. The proposal, launched by Trump and Netanyahu, outlines a ceasefire, release of hostages held by Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and the establishment of a transitional government overseen by an international body.

While the plan received endorsement from various regional leaders, who expressed willingness to support its implementation, the response from Hamas remains vital.

Al Jazeera reported that Hamas is “studying the US proposal in good faith,” whereas the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) dismissed it as a “recipe to blow up the region,” highlighting the challenges ahead for Trump’s initiative.