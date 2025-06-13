Donald Trump Warns Iran: Reach Nuclear Deal Or Face Attacks That 'Will Only Get Worse'

US President Donald Trump again on Friday urged Iran to reach a nuclear deal with US or face attacks that 'will only get worse!'. The statement comes after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran early on Friday, significantly escalating the ongoing conflict over Tehran's nuclear program and raising the potential for a new war in the Middle East. According to local media reports, explosions were heard in Tehran. Iran had previously vowed to retaliate against any attack.

After Israel's attack on Tehran, Trump posted his views urging Iran to make a deal with US. 'Just do it, before its too late', he said on TruthSocial.

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it," Trump posted on TruthSocial.