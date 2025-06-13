Donald Trump Warns Iran: Reach Nuclear Deal Or Face Attacks That 'Will Only Get Worse'
After Israel's attack on Tehran, Trump posted his views urging Iran to make a deal with US, saying 'just do it, before its too late'.
US President Donald Trump again on Friday urged Iran to reach a nuclear deal with US or face attacks that 'will only get worse!'. The statement comes after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran early on Friday, significantly escalating the ongoing conflict over Tehran's nuclear program and raising the potential for a new war in the Middle East. According to local media reports, explosions were heard in Tehran. Iran had previously vowed to retaliate against any attack.
"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it," Trump posted on TruthSocial.
"Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!," he further said.
"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!," Trump concluded.
US President Donald Trump had said he wants an agreement that curbs Iran’s nuclear program and prevents it from making an atomic weapon. He’s threatened to use military action against the country if it doesn’t accept a deal.