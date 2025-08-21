Business NewsWorldTrump $464 Million NY Civil Fraud Penalty Vacated On Appeal
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump $464 Million NY Civil Fraud Penalty Vacated On Appeal

The long-awaited ruling by an intermediate state appeals court wipes out one of Trump’s biggest financial liabilities.

21 Aug 2025, 09:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A New York appeals court struck down a $464 million fraud penalty against President Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)</p></div>
A New York appeals court struck down a $464 million fraud penalty against President Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A New York appeals court struck down a $464 million fraud penalty against President Donald Trump and his company in a civil suit over his asset valuations, but upheld his liability in the case, handing him a financial victory over the state’s attorney general.

The decision Thursday vacates a massive penalty from February 2024 by a Manhattan judge who found Trump illegally enriched himself for a decade by inflating the value of his assets on financial documents to get better terms on loans. The appeals court found the penalty “excessive” but maintained that Trump broke the law.

The long-awaited ruling by an intermediate state appeals court wipes out one of Trump’s biggest financial liabilities. It also puts fresh legal pressure on New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has become the focus of a federal probe into whether her lawsuit violated Trump’s legal rights.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT