Donald Trump To Meet North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un? Here’s What A US Official Said

US President Donald Trump is not scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while in South Korea next week, a senior US official said on October 24. This comes despite speculation about a potential encounter during the US president’s tour of Asia.

The last time Trump visited South Korea in 2019 during his first term as president, he made a surprise trip to the border with North Korea for an impromptu meeting with Kim Jong Un in an effort to revive faltering nuclear talks.

Now, as Trump prepares for his first trip to Asia since returning to office, there are speculations that he might seek another meeting with Kim during his stop in Seoul.

“The president, of course, has expressed his willingness to meet with Kim Jong Un in the future. It is not on the schedule for this trip,” the senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters in a call, according to AFP.