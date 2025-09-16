Trump Slaps New York Times With $15 Billion Defamation Suit — Here's Why

US President Donald Trump sued the New York Times newspaper for $15 billion, alleging defamation and libel. He called the renowned newspaper "a virtual mouthpiece" for the opposition Democratic Party.

The lawsuit has been filed in Florida, Trump's official state of residence which is governed by the Republican Party. The amount he's seeking exceeds the market capitalization of The New York Times Co., which currently stands at about $9.65 billion, according to Bloomberg.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.