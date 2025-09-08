Donald Trump Slams Wind Power Again: ‘Any Country That Relies On Windmills Is Dead'
The US President has been advocating for an increased reliance on oil for more than a decade.
United States President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on the wind power industry, reiterating his belief that any country that relies on windmills is “dead”. In a social media post, Trump argued that windmills come with multiple disadvantages, including “high” energy costs.
“Amazing phenomenon — Any country that relies on windmills is dead. Their Energy Costs have gone through the roof, and their populations are angry. Windmills aren’t only killing the birds, they’re “killing” lots of bad politicians who are losing their jobs because of them!” the US President said on his social media platform, Truth Social.
This is not the first time Trump has publicly expressed his strong dislike for renewable energy sources. He has been advocating for an increased reliance on oil for more than a decade. But under his presidency in the second term, he solidified this belief with the introduction of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which is set to curtail new clean energy projects severely.
“I don’t want windmills destroying our place,” Trump said shortly before signing the “Big Beautiful” bill. “I don’t want these solar things where they go for miles and they cover up half a mountain and they’re ugly as hell,” he said, according to a Guardian report.
Trump has blamed renewable energy sources for rising energy costs in the US. In mid-August, he reiterated his stance that the US will not approve solar or wind power projects. Under his presidency, the US administration tightened federal approvals for renewables last month. The permitting process is now centralised, with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum having the final say on the approval of such projects.
The development comes even as the electricity demand in the US outpaces the supply, according to the Guardian report. The demand from artificial intelligence data centres and other industries is straining the US power supplies, particularly as older resources such as coal plants are retired.
Meanwhile, the President’s steel and copper tariffs have also increased the costs of solar and wind projects, according to renewable energy companies.
Last week, Danish renewable energy giant, Orsted, sued the Trump administration for halting its wind farm. It said that the move was unlawful and done “in bad faith.” The $6.2 billion project near Rhode Island was nearly complete. However, federal officials have cited national security concerns over the project.