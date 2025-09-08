Donald Trump Slams Wind Power Again: ‘Any Country That Relies On Windmills Is Dead'

Trump has blamed renewable energy sources for rising energy costs in the US. In mid-August, he reiterated his stance that the US will not approve solar or wind power projects. Under his presidency, the US administration tightened federal approvals for renewables last month. The permitting process is now centralised, with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum having the final say on the approval of such projects.

The development comes even as the electricity demand in the US outpaces the supply, according to the Guardian report. The demand from artificial intelligence data centres and other industries is straining the US power supplies, particularly as older resources such as coal plants are retired.

Meanwhile, the President’s steel and copper tariffs have also increased the costs of solar and wind projects, according to renewable energy companies.

Last week, Danish renewable energy giant, Orsted, sued the Trump administration for halting its wind farm. It said that the move was unlawful and done “in bad faith.” The $6.2 billion project near Rhode Island was nearly complete. However, federal officials have cited national security concerns over the project.