Donald Trump Slams Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize: ‘He Got It For Nothing'

United States President Donald Trump has slammed Barack Obama over his 2009 Nobel Peace Prize win. Speaking at the White House, Trump claimed Obama “got it for nothing.” Trump’s comments came ahead of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday. Trump, on multiple occasions, has endorsed himself as the most suitable candidate for the award.

While slamming Obama, Trump also highlighted his own efforts for peace. He cited ending “eight wars” and helping bring peace to Gaza. Trump added that he did not work for awards but for results.

Obama received the prize just eight months into his first term. At the time, the decision had surprised many around the world and was seen as “premature”.

"He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize….he didn't even know what….he got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country," Trump said.

Trump made the remarks while highlighting the new Gaza peace plan. He said both Israel and Hamas have agreed to the plan through his efforts. If successful, this plan could be a major step towards reducing the conflict. The violence, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has killed thousands of Palestinians.