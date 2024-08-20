Donald Trump Says He Would Offer Elon Musk Cabinet Spot, Here is Tesla CEO's Response
Musk had endorsed Trump in July, shortly after the former president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania during a campaign event.
US Presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would offer Tesla CEO Elon Musk a position in his Cabinet or an advisory role in his administration if he was re-elected in the presidential election slated in November.
Musk humorously responded on X (formerly Twitter) with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated image which showed him serving the 'Department of Government Efficiency'. The caption read, "I am willing to serve."
Musk had endorsed Trump in July, shortly after the former president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania during a campaign event. Trump lauded Musk for his entrepreneurial achievements, particularly his success with Tesla and SpaceX.
In a post on X earlier this year, Musk clarified he had not had any discussions with Trump about taking on a White House advisory role. He stated, "There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency." Despite this, Trump mentioned he would be open to offering Musk a position in his administration, possibly as a member of a "government efficiency commission," during their live chat on X last week.
Twist In The Tale?
However, Trump also mentioned that he is considering ending the federal tax credits for electric vehicles if he returns to the White House. This move would mark a significant shift in policy, as these credits have been instrumental in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles across the United States. Tesla, as the leading manufacturer of EVs, has benefited greatly from these incentives, which offer consumers up to $7,500 in tax credits for purchasing an electric car.
Whether Musk would accept such a role, or how the potential policy changes would affect the EV industry, remains to be seen.