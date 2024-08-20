Donald Trump Says He Would Offer Elon Musk Cabinet Spot, Here is Tesla CEO's Response

Musk had endorsed Trump in July, shortly after the former president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania during a campaign event. Trump lauded Musk for his entrepreneurial achievements, particularly his success with Tesla and SpaceX.

In a post on X earlier this year, Musk clarified he had not had any discussions with Trump about taking on a White House advisory role. He stated, "There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency." Despite this, Trump mentioned he would be open to offering Musk a position in his administration, possibly as a member of a "government efficiency commission," during their live chat on X last week.