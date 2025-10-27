Donald Trump Reiterates Warning Against Tylenol Use During Pregnancy, Citing FDA Inaction

President Donald Trump has once again urged pregnant women to avoid using Tylenol unless absolutely necessary, reigniting a debate over the safety of the common pain reliever during pregnancy. In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump also advised against giving Tylenol to young children and called for changes in the administration of childhood vaccines.

In the post, Trump wrote, “Pregnant women, don’t use Tylenol unless absolutely necessary. Don’t give Tylenol to your young child for virtually any reason. Break up the MMR shot into three totally separate shots (not mixed!). Take chicken pox shot separately, take hepatitis B shot at 12 years old or older, and, importantly, take vaccines in five separate medical visits!” — President DJT

In the post Trump attached a Daily Caller news article that said, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defied the advice of its own drug safety experts to warn pregnant women about Tylenol for nearly a decade, internal reports and presentations obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation reveal.

“FDA rank-and-file scientists repeatedly recommended the agency release information about Tylenol in pregnancy across three scientific reviews conducted in 2016, 2019, 2022 and two memos, one from the FDA’s maternal health division in 2016 and one from the FDA’s urological health division in 2017,” it added.

Earlier on Sep 23, The Trump administration linked Tylenol to autism and urged pregnant women to avoid the common pain medication despite the lack of widely accepted scientific evidence supporting the risk.

“So taking Tylenol is not good — I’ll say it — it’s not good. For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary,” Trump said at a White House event alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his health secretary.

The administration also said it has initiated approval of leucovorin calcium tablets as a new treatment for a condition associated with autism. The drug, also known as folinic acid, is currently used to treat side effects of certain cancer drugs and anemia, Bloomberg reported.