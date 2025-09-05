Not Just Nobel Peace Prize, Trump Dreams Immortality At Mount Rushmore
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial has sculptures of four iconic US presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
Not just the Nobel Peace Prize, but US President Donald Trump may also be aiming for a place at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. On Friday, Trump posted a short AI video on his X profile depicting his face alongside the iconic presidents on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial, located in the Black Hills near Keystone, South Dakota, features a colossal granite sculptures designed by artist Gutzon Borglum, that draws millions of visitors from across the globe each year.
The sculpture features the 60-foot-tall heads of four iconic US presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln—chosen to represent the nation's foundation, expansion, development, and preservation.
Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in his likeness being added to the mountain, and the idea gained traction shortly after the start of his second term. In Feb. 2025, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill proposing to carve Trump’s image into Mount Rushmore to honour his service as the 45th and 47th President of the United States and recognise what supporters call his 'transformative impact' on the country.
ALSO READ
Trump Hints At 200-300% Tariff On Semiconductor Imports: 'Substantial Chips Coming Shortly'
The notion of adding new figure to Mount Rushmore is not new. Proposals emerged in 1963 after President John F Kennedy’s assassination, and again in 1985 and 1999 for Ronald Reagan—the latter sparking debate in Congress. Even Barack Obama was once asked in 2008 about the possibility of his face joining the monument. None of these suggestions, however, materialised.
Experts and officials have repeatedly stressed that the idea is not feasible. According to reports, the geological limitations of the mountain leave no room to safely carve a fifth head. The National Park Service, which manages Mount Rushmore, has stated unequivocally that there is no safe space left for new carvings, as per The New York Times report.
Meanwhile, Pakistan and Israel have proclaimed that they have nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025.