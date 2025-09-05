Not Just Nobel Peace Prize, Trump Dreams Immortality At Mount Rushmore

Not just the Nobel Peace Prize, but US President Donald Trump may also be aiming for a place at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. On Friday, Trump posted a short AI video on his X profile depicting his face alongside the iconic presidents on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The Mount Rushmore National Memorial, located in the Black Hills near Keystone, South Dakota, features a colossal granite sculptures designed by artist Gutzon Borglum, that draws millions of visitors from across the globe each year.

The sculpture features the 60-foot-tall heads of four iconic US presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln—chosen to represent the nation's foundation, expansion, development, and preservation.