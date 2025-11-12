Donald Trump Plans Dinner With Jamie Dimon, Wall Street Executives

President Donald Trump will host financial industry executives for dinner Wednesday at the White House, according to two officials familiar with the plans, the latest effort by the administration to bring the country’s business elite behind his policies.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is among the attendees, one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to detail the president’s plans. Nasdaq Inc.’s Adena Friedman was also among the chief executive officers invited, along with BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink and Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick, according to people briefed on the event.

Spokespeople for the companies declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours. CBS News reported the dinner earlier Tuesday.

The White House listed a private dinner hosted by Trump at 7:30pm local time on the president’s daily public schedule.

The dinner comes as Trump faces rising political pressure on the economy and affordability — issues that anchored Democratic electoral wins in New Jersey and Virginia last week.

Trump boosted his support among Wall Street’s elite in the 2024 campaign with promises to lower taxes and enact sweeping deregulation that spurred optimism over his economic agenda. While Trump signed into law a tax cut measure that made permanent many provisions favored by business and has moved to scale back government regulations, other policies have tested that relationship.

Trump’s sweeping country-by-country and sectoral tariffs have rattled financial markets and raised costs on imported goods. His attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have raised worries about the autonomy of the central bank. And a crackdown on immigration, including new, high fees for visas designed to bring in top talent, risks straining businesses' labour supply.