Donald Trump Orders Positioning Of Nuclear Submarines Near Russia

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he has ordered the positioning of nuclear submarines near Russia.

The decision was taken based on the "highly provocative statements" of the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Trump said in a post on social media.

"I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," he said.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances," Trump added.

Trump's warnings come amid heated exchange of statements between him and Medvedev, which began after Trump reduced the time frame of the 100% tariff on Russia. Commenting on the move, Medvedev had said that it "is a threat and a step towards war."

Subsequently, Trump in a social media post criticised India and Russia for their relationship and called both "dead economies". Responding to it, Medvedev said "dead hand can strike".

Medvedev recalled Russia’s Cold War-era nuclear capabilities, which are designed in a manner to initiate retaliatory strikes even if the country's leadership is wiped out in the first set of attacks.

"About Trump's threats against me on his personal 'Truth' social media network, which he's banned in our country. If some words from the former president of Russia trigger such a nervous reaction from the high-and-mighty president of the United States, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path (sic)," Medvedev posted on Telegram on July 31.

"And about India's and Russia's 'dead economies' and 'entering very dangerous territory' – well, let him remember his favorite movies about 'the walking dead', as well as how dangerous the fabled 'Dead Hand' can be," he added.