Donald Trump Lashes Out At ABC For Bringing Back Jimmy Kimmel Live: ‘True Bunch Of Losers’
The US President blasted ABC on Truth Social for bringing back Jimmy Kimmel Live! after its brief suspension, accusing the network of political bias.
US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on ABC after the broadcaster reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live!, just a week after it was suspended following controversial remarks by the host.
The late-night talk show returned to air on Sept. 23, ending an “indefinite” suspension imposed by Disney-owned ABC. The programme had been pulled after Jimmy Kimmel criticised Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters in a monologue about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Trump, who had earlier hailed the suspension as “great news for America,” took to his social media platform Truth Social to express outrage over the show’s return.
“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump wrote. “The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.”
Trump went on to question why the network would reinstate Kimmel, accusing the comedian of consistently favouring Democrats. “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” he said.
Trump alleged Kimmel’s programme effectively acted as “another arm of the DNC,” suggesting such coverage could amount to an “Illegal Campaign Contribution.” The US President warned that he intended to “test ABC out on this,” claiming that “last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million.”
Concluding his post, Trump ridiculed both the network and Kimmel, saying, “A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings."
Why ABC Reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live! After Suspension
In a statement, Disney said it had initially decided to suspend production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! because the host’s comments were “ill-timed and thus insensitive.”
During his monologue on Sept. 15, Kimmel referred to Tyler Robinson, who is charged with shooting Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. Kimmel said the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
Disney later clarified that the temporary suspension was intended to “allow for a cooling-off period,” and that the network chose to reinstate the show after internal discussions concluded that further action was unnecessary.