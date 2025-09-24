Donald Trump Lashes Out At ABC For Bringing Back Jimmy Kimmel Live: ‘True Bunch Of Losers’

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on ABC after the broadcaster reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live!, just a week after it was suspended following controversial remarks by the host.

The late-night talk show returned to air on Sept. 23, ending an “indefinite” suspension imposed by Disney-owned ABC. The programme had been pulled after Jimmy Kimmel criticised Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters in a monologue about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump, who had earlier hailed the suspension as “great news for America,” took to his social media platform Truth Social to express outrage over the show’s return.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump wrote. “The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.”