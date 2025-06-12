Donald Trump Launches 'Gold Card' Website: Check Key Details About $5-Million US Citizenship Waitlist
Even if you have $5 million to invest, the card won’t buy you instant US citizenship. There’s a waitlist, and it’s only a possible pathway to permanent US residency, not a guarantee.
US President Donald Trump has officially launched the website for his much-talked-about “gold card.” It’s a high-value residency programme that could pave the way to American citizenship for foreigners willing to part with $5 million. The site, trumpcard.gov, went live, offering details and pre-registration to applicants from eight global regions.
According to a USA Today report, although the card is now open for applications, prospective buyers should note that this is not an automatic citizenship scheme. The $5 million fee grants applicants a pathway, not a guarantee, to US citizenship. There’s also a waiting list in place, and the finer details of eligibility and the process are still to be clarified by the administration.
Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on June 11, to promote the initiative. Dubbing it the "Trump card," he wrote, "FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!" he wrote.
"Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World."
Describing the card as "somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication," Trump insisted that the programme does not require Congressional approval, since it does not automatically confer citizenship. Rather, it offers an alternative track to lawful residency for those willing to invest in the US.
What Is The 'Gold Card'?
Introduced in April 2025, the Trump Card is visually represented by a gold-hued residency permit featuring Trump’s face and the label "The Trump Card." At the time of the announcement, the US president had hinted it would be available within two weeks. However, the full programme has yet to be formally rolled out.
As of now, the new website only allows interested individuals to pre-register for updates. It states, "Enter your information below to be notified the moment access opens."
Applicants are being accepted from Europe, Asia (including the Middle East), North America, Oceania, Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Africa.
The Trump administration has positioned this initiative as a potential alternative to the existing EB-5 investor visa — a popular programme that currently requires investments ranging from $8,00,000 to $1.05 million to obtain a green card, provided the funds help create or retain jobs in the US.
Trump has previously expressed hopes that the card could outperform the EB-5 programme in terms of revenue generation. He even suggested that if successful, this premium visa could be sold to a million applicants and raise enough money to retire the national debt.
Legal Path Remains Unclear
Despite the hype, the exact mechanics of how the Trump Card leads to US citizenship are yet to be made public. As USA Today points out, the most conventional path to US naturalisation requires at least five years of lawful permanent residency. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, demonstrate basic English proficiency and meet standards of “good moral character.”
At present, it remains unclear how the Trump Card holders would meet or bypass these criteria. White House officials have said more information will be released in due course, reported USA Today.