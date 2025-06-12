Donald Trump Launches 'Gold Card' Website: Check Key Details About $5-Million US Citizenship Waitlist

US President Donald Trump has officially launched the website for his much-talked-about “gold card.” It’s a high-value residency programme that could pave the way to American citizenship for foreigners willing to part with $5 million. The site, trumpcard.gov, went live, offering details and pre-registration to applicants from eight global regions.

According to a USA Today report, although the card is now open for applications, prospective buyers should note that this is not an automatic citizenship scheme. The $5 million fee grants applicants a pathway, not a guarantee, to US citizenship. There’s also a waiting list in place, and the finer details of eligibility and the process are still to be clarified by the administration.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on June 11, to promote the initiative. Dubbing it the "Trump card," he wrote, "FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!" he wrote.

"Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World."

Describing the card as "somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication," Trump insisted that the programme does not require Congressional approval, since it does not automatically confer citizenship. Rather, it offers an alternative track to lawful residency for those willing to invest in the US.