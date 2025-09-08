Donald Trump Issues 'Last Warning' Today To Hamas On Gaza Hostage Deal
The proposal entails the release of all remaining hostages on the first day of a truce.
In a post on Truth Social platform, Donald Trump issued a "last warning" to Hamas, calling for the militant group to accept a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
The president claimed, "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," a declaration that has not been officially confirmed by the Israeli government but which an Israeli official reportedly stated is being "seriously considered." After his arrival back in DC, Trump had also said that "We're going to have a Gaza deal soon.
According to reports, the proposal entails the release of all remaining hostages on the first day of a truce, with subsequent negotiations on ending the war. In return, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and halt its military advance.
During the end of June, Donald Trump had said he thought a ceasefire in Gaza could be “close,” and had hinted that it may take place next week.
“I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going,” the president had told reporters earlier.
“And we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire, and we’re supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area.”
He did not provide further details on how an agreement might unfold or say to whom he spoke about a possible halt in the war. “We’re involved because people are dying,” Trump had then added.