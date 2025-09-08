Donald Trump Issues 'Last Warning' Today To Hamas On Gaza Hostage Deal

In a post on Truth Social platform, Donald Trump issued a "last warning" to Hamas, calling for the militant group to accept a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The president claimed, "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," a declaration that has not been officially confirmed by the Israeli government but which an Israeli official reportedly stated is being "seriously considered." After his arrival back in DC, Trump had also said that "We're going to have a Gaza deal soon.

According to reports, the proposal entails the release of all remaining hostages on the first day of a truce, with subsequent negotiations on ending the war. In return, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and halt its military advance.