Donald Trump Hosts Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Crown Prince During White House Visit | Watch Videos

Ronaldo, who has become the public face of the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in late 2022, was a surprise but significant attendee at the lavish event.

The 40-year-old Portuguese star signed a two-year extension in June with Al-Nassr, which is majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that the crown prince chairs.

It was a rare US visit for Ronaldo, who hasn't played in the country since 2014.

In 2017, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Ronaldo had years earlier paid $375,000 in hush money to a woman who accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Ronaldo's lawyers maintained the sex was consensual, and no criminal charges ever were filed.