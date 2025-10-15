Donald Trump Honours Charlie Kirk With Presidential Medal Of Freedom On His Birth Anniversary

The president was joined by Erika Kirk, Kirk’s widow, visiting Argentine President Javier Milei, and several prominent conservative media members and officials from his administration.

But Trump also used the ceremony to reiterate his claims that a recent spate of political violence was the fault of his political opponents.

“In the days since Charlie’s killing, we’ve seen exactly why our country so dearly needed his example. We’ve watched legions of far left radicals resort to desperate acts of violence and terror because they know that their ideas and arguments are persuading no one,” Trump said.

Trump also cited a controversy involving the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Virginia, Jay Jones, over text messages from three years ago where he mused about violent acts toward a then-Republican lawmaker and his family.

“We’ve seen that a candidate for attorney general in Virginia boasted that he would want to see the Republican legislature, a legislator in Virginia, shot in the head, and to see his children murdered. He actually said this, and now he continues to run for office, and most people continue to back him,” Trump said. “Let’s see how that turns out. But that’s a really bad one.”

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event in Utah in September. Tyler James Robinson, the man accused of killing Kirk, faces the death penalty for charges including aggravated murder. While authorities have said the suspect acted alone and have not linked the killing to any political groups, Trump and allies have indicated they intend to carry out a wide-ranging response targeting leftist groups and other political opponents they blame in part for Kirk’s death.